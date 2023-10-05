2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman critically injured after being thrown nearly 80 feet in hit skip accident, Akron police say

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old woman was critically injured early Thursday after being struck by a car while trying to cross the street, Akron police said.

The impact of the crash threw the victim nearly 80 feet, police added. EMS transported her to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

According to officers, the accident happened at 12:52 a.m. in the 200 block of E. Market St.

A witness told police the hit-skip driver was eastbound in the curb lane and driving a silver SUV, unknown make or model.

Police said the crash remains under investigation, but speed is considered a contributing factor.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

