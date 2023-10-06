3 people indicted in murder of Cleveland 3-year-old
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the September 28 death of a 3-year-old in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday that a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging two men and a woman for aggravated murder.
34-year-old Juan Davis, 30-year-old Katherine Treadway and 28-year-old Devonte Parker were all indicted Friday, officials say.
“The tragic death of this 3-year-old child was the direct result of the senseless gun violence that is plaguing our county,” said the prosecutor.
Prosecution officials shared the narrative they have of what happened the afternoon of September 28.
Officials say the 31-year-old victim was standing outside the vehicle parked in the driveway of the duplex while the 22-year-old victim, 3-year-old victim and 11-month-old victim were in the car.
Several shots hit the car, including one that traveled through the 3-year-old’s car seat, hitting him in the back, officials say.
The 31-year-old victim was shot in the foot, according to police.
On October 6, 2023, Juan Davis and Katherine Treadway were indicted on the following charges:
- Two counts of Aggravated Murder
- Two counts of Murder
- Six counts of Felonious Assault
- Three counts of Attempted Murder
- Two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter
- One count of Having Weapons Under Disability
- One count of Discharge Of Firearm On Or Near Prohibited Premises
Devonte Parker was indicted on the following charges:
- Three counts of Aggravated Murder
- Two counts of Murder
- Six counts of Felonious Assault
- Three counts of Attempted Murder
- Two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter
- One count of Having Weapons Under Disability
- One count of Discharge Of Firearm On Or Near Prohibited Premises
