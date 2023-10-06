2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

3 people indicted in murder of Cleveland 3-year-old

Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz(Bingel, Julia | (Source: GoFundme))
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the September 28 death of a 3-year-old in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday that a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging two men and a woman for aggravated murder.

34-year-old Juan Davis, 30-year-old Katherine Treadway and 28-year-old Devonte Parker were all indicted Friday, officials say.

Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway
Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
Devonte Parker
Devonte Parker(Bingel, Julia | (Source: U.S. Marshals))

“The tragic death of this 3-year-old child was the direct result of the senseless gun violence that is plaguing our county,” said the prosecutor.

Prosecution officials shared the narrative they have of what happened the afternoon of September 28.

Officials say the 31-year-old victim was standing outside the vehicle parked in the driveway of the duplex while the 22-year-old victim, 3-year-old victim and 11-month-old victim were in the car.

Several shots hit the car, including one that traveled through the 3-year-old’s car seat, hitting him in the back, officials say.

The 31-year-old victim was shot in the foot, according to police.

On October 6, 2023, Juan Davis and Katherine Treadway were indicted on the following charges:

  • Two counts of Aggravated Murder
  • Two counts of Murder
  • Six counts of Felonious Assault
  • Three counts of Attempted Murder
  • Two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter
  • One count of Having Weapons Under Disability
  • One count of Discharge Of Firearm On Or Near Prohibited Premises

Devonte Parker was indicted on the following charges:

  • Three counts of Aggravated Murder
  • Two counts of Murder
  • Six counts of Felonious Assault
  • Three counts of Attempted Murder
  • Two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter
  • One count of Having Weapons Under Disability
  • One count of Discharge Of Firearm On Or Near Prohibited Premises

You can view the indictment here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8

Latest News

How the UAW negotiations, strike are impacting Northeast Ohio auto plants
How the UAW negotiations, strike are impacting Northeast Ohio auto plants
Lake County Juvenile Justice Center debuts night court to help parents and students.
Lake County Juvenile Court launches new night court to help parents, students
Brook Park Ford faces over 350 layoffs as UAW strike continues
Brook Park Ford faces over 350 layoffs as UAW strike continues
United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds