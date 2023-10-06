3 people indicted in murder of Cleveland 3-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the September 28 death of a 3-year-old in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday that a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging two men and a woman for aggravated murder.

34-year-old Juan Davis, 30-year-old Katherine Treadway and 28-year-old Devonte Parker were all indicted Friday, officials say.

Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

Devonte Parker (Bingel, Julia | (Source: U.S. Marshals))

“The tragic death of this 3-year-old child was the direct result of the senseless gun violence that is plaguing our county,” said the prosecutor.

Prosecution officials shared the narrative they have of what happened the afternoon of September 28.

On September 28, 2023, around 2 p.m., an argument ensued between Katherine Treadway and the male victim, 31, outside of their duplex residence located near West 66th Street and Denison Avenue in Cleveland. After the argument, Katherine Treadway called her boyfriend Juan Davis several times and moved her vehicle out of the driveway. A few minutes later, Juan Davis drove to a nearby street and Devonte Parker and a 16-year-old juvenile male exited the vehicle. Parker, holding a handgun, and the 16-year-old male, holding a rifle, ran towards the residence and fired multiple shots from across the street. Parker and the 16-year-old male ran back to the vehicle Juan Davis was driving. All three individuals then fled the scene.

Officials say the 31-year-old victim was standing outside the vehicle parked in the driveway of the duplex while the 22-year-old victim, 3-year-old victim and 11-month-old victim were in the car.

Several shots hit the car, including one that traveled through the 3-year-old’s car seat, hitting him in the back, officials say.

The 31-year-old victim was shot in the foot, according to police.

On October 6, 2023, Juan Davis and Katherine Treadway were indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Six counts of Felonious Assault

Three counts of Attempted Murder

Two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

One count of Discharge Of Firearm On Or Near Prohibited Premises

Devonte Parker was indicted on the following charges:

Three counts of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Six counts of Felonious Assault

Three counts of Attempted Murder

Two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

One count of Discharge Of Firearm On Or Near Prohibited Premises

You can view the indictment here.

