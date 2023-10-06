2 Strong 4 Bullies
91-year-old woman missing, Montville Police say
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Montville Township Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 91-year-old woman.

MPD says Mary Reed last had contact with her family on Thursday morning.

According to MPD, Reed’s family has a GPS tracker on her vehicle, but the battery has died. Reed’s family also say she is known to be confused easily and left her cellphone at home.

Montville PD says Reed’s car, a gray 2006 Pontiac Vibe with license plate No. FXG6417, was last seen at 3:56 p.m. in the area of Mayfield Heights.

Reed’s family says she is likely to stay in her car and will not be walking.

Reed is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Reed has been asked to call 911 or the Montville Township Police Department at 330-725-2204.

