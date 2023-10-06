Brook Park Ford faces over 350 layoffs as UAW strike continues

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 300 workers at the Brook Park Ford are set to be laid off Monday due to the ongoing United Automobile Workers’ (UAW) strike at other locations.

UAW Local 1250 media representative Pat Wallace says 376 will be laid off effective Monday.

Wallace says the layoffs stem from other Ford locations striking.

UAW have been on strike for almost a month.

Ford is one of many auto companies facing the fallout of the UAW strike.

Last week, workers at General Motors Parma were also laid off.

For weeks now, workers at Streetsboro Stellantis have been on the picket line.

While progress has been made in negotiations, there is no estimated time for the strike to end.

Friday at 2 p.m., UAW President Shawn Fain will provide a live update on negotiations.

