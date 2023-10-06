2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Brook Park Ford faces over 350 layoffs as UAW strike continues

UAW president expected to give update on strike
UAW president expected to give update on strike(WILX)
By Noelle Haynes
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 300 workers at the Brook Park Ford are set to be laid off Monday due to the ongoing United Automobile Workers’ (UAW) strike at other locations.

UAW Local 1250 media representative Pat Wallace says 376 will be laid off effective Monday.

Wallace says the layoffs stem from other Ford locations striking.

UAW have been on strike for almost a month.

Ford is one of many auto companies facing the fallout of the UAW strike.

Last week, workers at General Motors Parma were also laid off.

For weeks now, workers at Streetsboro Stellantis have been on the picket line.

While progress has been made in negotiations, there is no estimated time for the strike to end.

Friday at 2 p.m., UAW President Shawn Fain will provide a live update on negotiations.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8

Latest News

Retired Lake County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Katherine Silvi Passes Away
First female Lake County jail corrections sergeant passes away
A 14-year-old girl from Broadview Heights is missing and police have asked for the community’s...
Police: Broadview Heights 14-year-old girl missing since Oct. 4
A 17-year-old is dead following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side on Thursday that wounded...
Cleveland Police: 17-year-old dead, 1 wounded following East Side shooting
19 First Alert meteorologist and anchor Kelly Dobeck visited second graders at Onaway...
Onaway Elementary students help with 19 First Alert Forecast