Cleveland man arrested by FBI, charged with terrorism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI agents arrested a Cleveland man Friday suspected of attempting to derail an RTA commuter train.

Joseph Findley is charged in the federal court of Cleveland with terrorist attacks and other attacks against railroad carriers, according to court documents.

The 43-year-old was arrested at his Cleveland home Friday, documents show.

Findley is accused of wedging pieces of metal into an RTA rail switch and placing train spikes to derail the train.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Findley’s house Friday, according to the affidavit.

Findley admitted to the FBI he had placed railroad spikes in the tracks more than once, according to the reporting officer.

Court documents show Findley will be held in jail until his hearing next week.

