Cleveland Police: 17-year-old dead, 1 wounded following East Side shooting

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old is dead following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side on Thursday that wounded another person.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz says the shooting occurred at 3:26 p.m. in the 13600 block of Rugby Road, in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham Neighborhood.

CPD says Cleveland EMS found a 17-year-old dead inside of a car at the scene of the shooting.

CPD says EMS transported a man in his twenties to University Hospitals. Their current condition is unknown.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Marcel Martin, of Cleveland.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

