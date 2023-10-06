Cleveland Seniors celebrate 5th annual ‘Senior Day Event’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another week into Hispanic Heritage month, and the City of Cleveland is celebrating its 5th annual senior day event.

The event allowed seniors from all over Cleveland to attend for free, and gave them chances to connect with the community.

Senior Day Event 2023 Cleveland

“So the purpose is to recognize the contribution and the vital presence of the Hispanics and Latinos in the United States,” Cleveland Hispanic Liaison Christopher Martinez said.

“(This event helps us in) observing our heritage and culture from the many countries that we represent.”

The event gave seniors the chance to compete in an assortment of competitions, including; dance competitions, dessert competitions, and even a domino competition.

