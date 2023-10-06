2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Seniors celebrate 5th annual ‘Senior Day Event’

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another week into Hispanic Heritage month, and the City of Cleveland is celebrating its 5th annual senior day event.

The event allowed seniors from all over Cleveland to attend for free, and gave them chances to connect with the community.

Senior Day Event 2023 Cleveland
Senior Day Event 2023 Cleveland

“So the purpose is to recognize the contribution and the vital presence of the Hispanics and Latinos in the United States,” Cleveland Hispanic Liaison Christopher Martinez said.

“(This event helps us in) observing our heritage and culture from the many countries that we represent.”

The event gave seniors the chance to compete in an assortment of competitions, including; dance competitions, dessert competitions, and even a domino competition.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8

Latest News

Cleveland Safety Fund
Bibb administration, Cleveland Foundation to raise $10 million to combat Cleveland crime
‘Total loss’: Twinsburg park playground catches fire twice in 2 weeks
‘Total loss’: Twinsburg park playground catches fire twice in less than month
University Circle police have new tool to manage people resisting arrest
Bay Village police have free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners