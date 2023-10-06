2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland suspect uses stolen Mazda to break into Jeep on same day, police say

Cleveland suspect uses stolen Mazda to break into Jeep on same day, police say
Cleveland suspect uses stolen Mazda to break into Jeep on same day, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of using one stolen car to break into another car in the same day is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said a black 2019 Mazda CX-5 was stolen from the 2500 block of Jay Avenue at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26.

The Mazda was then used to break into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked in the 1200 block of West 70th Street at 4:50 p.m. that same day, police stated.

A laptop computer and a subwoofer was stolen from the Jeep, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the Mazda shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Cleveland suspect uses stolen Mazda to break into Jeep on same day, police say
Cleveland suspect uses stolen Mazda to break into Jeep on same day, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Cleveland suspect uses stolen Mazda to break into Jeep on same day, police say
Cleveland suspect uses stolen Mazda to break into Jeep on same day, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize the suspect or the car, or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark

Latest News

Parma robber holds Jimmy John's manager at gunpoint, steals money, police say
Parma robber holds Jimmy Johns manager at gunpoint, steals money, police say
Terry Dotson was charged with aggravated menacing for allegedly pulling a gun out and...
Medina County man terrified after his landlord arrested for pointing a gun at him, threatening to kill him
Suspect steals purse from unlocked car in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood, police say
Suspect steals purse from unlocked car in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood, police say
Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball World Tour to Hartford.
Batter up! Savannah Bananas baseball team coming to Cleveland in 2024
Records show Conn-Selmer has received several violations from the Ohio EPA and OSHA in recent...
Conn-Selmer has history of serious health and safety violations, records show