CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of using one stolen car to break into another car in the same day is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said a black 2019 Mazda CX-5 was stolen from the 2500 block of Jay Avenue at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26.

The Mazda was then used to break into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked in the 1200 block of West 70th Street at 4:50 p.m. that same day, police stated.

A laptop computer and a subwoofer was stolen from the Jeep, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the Mazda shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Cleveland suspect uses stolen Mazda to break into Jeep on same day, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize the suspect or the car, or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

