Euclid Schools to host Michigan-based team Friday for Week 8 football game

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Football is back on the cards for Euclid Schools Friday night after finding an opponent from Michigan to come into town.

A district Facebook post says the Euclid Panthers will play the River Rouge High School Panthers, from the Detroit Area, at 6 p.m. on Friday.

We are excited to announce that we have scheduled a football game with the River Rouge High School Panthers from the... Posted by Euclid City Schools on Thursday, October 5, 2023

The re-scheduled game comes after the Solon Comets forfeited their game on Tuesday.

We regret to inform you that the Friday night football game between the Euclid Panthers and Solon Comets will not be... Posted by Euclid High School on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Solon Schools stated in their release that this decision was not made lightly; “Given the events that occurred last week around Euclid High School, we believe this is the safest course of action.”

When last week’s game against Brunswick was relocated, Euclid Schools said that “students who have been involved in fighting, violence, and other violations of the Student Code of Conduct will be held accountable to the fullest extent allowed by the Code of Conduct and the law. We will hold those responsible who have ruined Homecoming Week for the majority of students who wish for nothing more than a positive, enjoyable, and safe high school experience.”

Editor’s Note: The below video is from previous coverage.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.