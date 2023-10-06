Euclid Schools to host Michigan-based team Friday for Week 8 football game
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Football is back on the cards for Euclid Schools Friday night after finding an opponent from Michigan to come into town.
A district Facebook post says the Euclid Panthers will play the River Rouge High School Panthers, from the Detroit Area, at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The re-scheduled game comes after the Solon Comets forfeited their game on Tuesday.
Solon Schools stated in their release that this decision was not made lightly; “Given the events that occurred last week around Euclid High School, we believe this is the safest course of action.”
When last week’s game against Brunswick was relocated, Euclid Schools said that “students who have been involved in fighting, violence, and other violations of the Student Code of Conduct will be held accountable to the fullest extent allowed by the Code of Conduct and the law. We will hold those responsible who have ruined Homecoming Week for the majority of students who wish for nothing more than a positive, enjoyable, and safe high school experience.”
