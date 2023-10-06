2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Euclid Schools to host Michigan-based team Friday for Week 8 football game

Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8(Euclid High with quite a stable of talent, 4 players headed to FBS Schools to play football)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Football is back on the cards for Euclid Schools Friday night after finding an opponent from Michigan to come into town.

A district Facebook post says the Euclid Panthers will play the River Rouge High School Panthers, from the Detroit Area, at 6 p.m. on Friday.

We are excited to announce that we have scheduled a football game with the River Rouge High School Panthers from the...

Posted by Euclid City Schools on Thursday, October 5, 2023

The re-scheduled game comes after the Solon Comets forfeited their game on Tuesday.

We regret to inform you that the Friday night football game between the Euclid Panthers and Solon Comets will not be...

Posted by Euclid High School on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Solon Schools stated in their release that this decision was not made lightly; “Given the events that occurred last week around Euclid High School, we believe this is the safest course of action.”

When last week’s game against Brunswick was relocated, Euclid Schools said that “students who have been involved in fighting, violence, and other violations of the Student Code of Conduct will be held accountable to the fullest extent allowed by the Code of Conduct and the law. We will hold those responsible who have ruined Homecoming Week for the majority of students who wish for nothing more than a positive, enjoyable, and safe high school experience.”

Editor’s Note: The below video is from previous coverage.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam

Latest News

91-year-old woman missing, Montville Police say
Missing 91-year-old woman found safe, Montville Police say
Cleveland suspect uses stolen Mazda to break into Jeep on same day, police say
Cleveland suspect uses stolen Mazda to break into Jeep on same day, police say
Parma robber holds Jimmy John's manager at gunpoint, steals money, police say
Parma robber holds Jimmy Johns manager at gunpoint, steals money, police say
Terry Dotson was charged with aggravated menacing for allegedly pulling a gun out and...
Medina County man terrified after his landlord arrested for pointing a gun at him, threatening to kill him