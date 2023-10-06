2 Strong 4 Bullies
First female Lake County jail corrections sergeant passes away

Retired Lake County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Katherine Silvi Passes Away
Retired Lake County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Katherine Silvi Passes Away(Source: Lake County Sheriff)
By Noelle Haynes
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A retired sergeant who served at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for 38 years died earlier this week.

Retired Sgt. Katherine Silvi died Wednesday due to complications from a previous surgery, according to a social media post from Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

Sgt. Silvi’s husband Eric Silvi said, “Kathy fought through a lot of pain under her terms. She fought to the very end.”

Sgt. Silvi was hired in May of 1983 and started her service as a corrections officer at the old Lake County Jail.

In October of 1985, she became the first female sergeant in the jail.

In 2003, Sgt. Silvi transferred to the Jail Treatment program and worked as a drug and alcohol counselor. She stayed there until her retirement in June of 2011.

There is a wake for Sergeant Silvi scheduled for Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home.

Her funeral is Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Painesville United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

