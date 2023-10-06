2 Strong 4 Bullies
Friday Football Frenzy Week 8

By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s week eight of the high school football season!

Join Mark Schwab, Leah Doherty and Ashley Holder as they take you around the best high school matchups in our area.

Some of the games we’ll be covering include:

Riverside at Kenston

Black River at Brookside

Bay at Westlake

Avon Lake at Olmsted Falls

Clearview at Columbia

Glenville at Hoban

Eastlake North at Willoughby South

Mark will also have an in-depth look at our athlete of the week, quarterback Julian Patti of Rocky River, while Leah catches up with Wadsworth head coach Justin Todd.

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

