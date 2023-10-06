2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake County Juvenile Court launches new night court to help parents, students

By Brittany Wier
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday was the debut of night court in Lake County.

Judge Michael DeLeone, who was recently appointed to Lake County Juvenile Court, noticed a problem with traffic court.

He worked at the prosecutors office for 22 years and heard parents’ complaints about having to miss work and pull their children out of school to attend court.

This is why he came up with the solution of night court.

“When I got this appointment, I thought what can I do to help?” says Judge DeLeone. “They had to take off work during the day and a lot of parents would say to me, ‘I am losing $100 or $200 because I have to be here and then I am also going to have pay a fine for my child or court costs for my child.’ That is like a $400 or $500 swing.”

For two hours, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Judge DeLeone heard cases and ran the courtroom just like normal.

“I thought if we could do this at night and schedule it out. So far the first night was a success. All the parents were so happy,” says Judge DeLeone.

He says night court is a pilot program for now.

It will take place on the first and third Wednesday of every month.

“We looked at schedules. When we could get security here. When we could get our staff here and other programming that the court might have,” says Judge DeLeone.

Judge DeLeone says this program wouldn’t be possible without his staff.

Most are working overtime or volunteering to make this work.

“I want to do this with a minimal impact because I am aware of doing something at night and spending tax payers dollars. That is very important that I spend them wisely,” says Judge DeLeone.

He says the court is going to keep this as a pilot program through the end of the year, with hopes of making it a full time program next year.

