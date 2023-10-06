Motorcyclist, passenger die in Summit County head-on crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A head-on crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck has killed two people, the Summit County Medical Examiner reports.

A 66-year-old man and 66-year-old woman, both from East Canton, died after their motorcycle was hit-on by a pick-up truck in New Franklin.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 12:24 p.m. on Oct. 3 on State Route 93, just south of Swigart Road.

According to troopers, the driver of a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck went left of center to avoid hitting another Chevy Silverado that was slowing down for traffic.

After going left of center, the driver struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was northbound on SR 93.

The operator of the motorcycle, Joseph Kostka, and his passenger, Kathleen Kostka, were thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a local hospital.

Joseph died from his injuries Wednesday, and Kathleen died Thursday, according to the medical examiner.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs are not suspects to be a factor in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.

