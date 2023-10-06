Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly pattern starts this weekend; lake effect rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pattern flip beginning to take place. We are keeping today basically dry. It’ll be mostly cloudy through early afternoon then breaks in the clouds later this afternoon. Areas west of Cleveland will see more sun today. High temperatures in the 65 to 70 degree range. A second cold front tracks through tonight. A few showers with it later this evening. Overnight temperatures dip into the 40s. A chilly air mass builds in this weekend. Blustery west winds at 10-20 mph both weekend days. Lake effect showers will begin tomorrow morning. Some of these showers could be heavy and contain some thunder. The highest chance of rain will be along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

