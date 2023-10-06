Operation Orange: ‘Here We Go Brownies’ wine is now on sale

GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Many of us munch on chips, tacos, or hot dogs while watching our Cleveland Browns. There’s a new drink to add to your menu. A Browns themed wine, created by three die hard Browns fans.

The wine is called “Here We Go Brownies”. It’s made in Geneva at Laurello Vineyards. Larry Laurello owns the vineyard. He’s also a die hard Browns fan.

“We started the wine about four months ago. Sales have been good. We’ve already rebottled the wine twice,” said Laurello.

Larry is the proud owner of a Browns-themed bus that sits outside his winery. For years he’s been taking it to the Muni-Lot to tailgate.

Machine Gun Kelly has stopped by the bus before, as well as Bernie Kosar and Baker Mayfield. Last season, the “Here We Go Brownies” podcasters stopped by. That’s when this idea to make the Browns wine came about.

“I met Dustin and Ali had a game last year that was close to the end of the season. They were walking around the Muni-Lot like normal browns fans just kind of hanging out with everybody and they came on to my bus and we tried a little bit of my wine and you know one thing lead to another. I don’t know if it was an alcohol buzz or love at first sight,” said Laurello.

The wine is named after Dustin Kuck and Ali Hysong’s podcast, “Here We Go Brownies”. Thousands of fans tune into their show.

“Everybody loves wine. It’s pretty darn good if you ask me,” said Hysong.

A portion of the proceeds go to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“You know if we’ve always felt that part of being a Browns fan, being a Clevelander is to actually take care of everything from the high-end whatever you’re doing in Downtown Cleveland to taking care of those or less fortunate,” said Laurello.

