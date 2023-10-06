2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Overgrown lot in East Cleveland mowed down after 19 Troubleshooter story airs

Overgrown lot in East Cleveland mowed down after 19 Troubleshooter story airs
Overgrown lot in East Cleveland mowed down after 19 Troubleshooter story airs
By Katie Wilson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good samaritans cut down a vacant lot full of high grass in East Cleveland just days after our 19 Troubleshooter story aired.

It was a pleasant surprise for Marcia Jones, a resident in East Cleveland, when she looked out her window to find a teenager and another man mowing down the grass in the vacant lot next door.

Just days earlier, the grass and weeds were so high, Jones worried every time she walked to her car on Dover Avenue in the morning.

“You have deers, you have rodents, you have cats,” said Jones. “And then it’s so high to where someone could be hiding in the grass, not knowing who’s watching you every day.”

Jones says she made several calls to city hall, but city council members said they couldn’t help her.

That’s when we made a trip to the mayor’s office ourselves, and while he was no where to be found, we heard from City Council Clerk Eric Brewer.

“There’s block grant money the mayor choose not to apply to resident services and asked council to reallocate money away from resident services to a street resurfacing and sewer project,” said Brewer.

No money in the budget to service vacant lots. A frustrating reality for Jones.

Thankfully, Jones was paid a surprise visit just days later.

“When I came downstairs I saw two gentlemen cutting the weeds down and I was so moved, that I came down my stairs and I was just in awe,” said Jones.

Good samaritans answering Jones prayers and Jones says it’s all because of our 19 Troubleshooter story.

“If it wasn’t for you all, it wouldn’t have happened.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8

Latest News

United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds
Senior Day Event 2023 Cleveland
Cleveland Seniors celebrate 5th annual ‘Senior Day Event’
How the UAW negotiations, strike are impacting Northeast Ohio auto plants
How the UAW negotiations, strike are impacting Northeast Ohio auto plants
Lake County Juvenile Justice Center debuts night court to help parents and students.
Lake County Juvenile Court launches new night court to help parents, students