Overgrown lot in East Cleveland mowed down after 19 Troubleshooter story airs

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good samaritans cut down a vacant lot full of high grass in East Cleveland just days after our 19 Troubleshooter story aired.

It was a pleasant surprise for Marcia Jones, a resident in East Cleveland, when she looked out her window to find a teenager and another man mowing down the grass in the vacant lot next door.

Just days earlier, the grass and weeds were so high, Jones worried every time she walked to her car on Dover Avenue in the morning.

“You have deers, you have rodents, you have cats,” said Jones. “And then it’s so high to where someone could be hiding in the grass, not knowing who’s watching you every day.”

Jones says she made several calls to city hall, but city council members said they couldn’t help her.

That’s when we made a trip to the mayor’s office ourselves, and while he was no where to be found, we heard from City Council Clerk Eric Brewer.

“There’s block grant money the mayor choose not to apply to resident services and asked council to reallocate money away from resident services to a street resurfacing and sewer project,” said Brewer.

No money in the budget to service vacant lots. A frustrating reality for Jones.

Thankfully, Jones was paid a surprise visit just days later.

“When I came downstairs I saw two gentlemen cutting the weeds down and I was so moved, that I came down my stairs and I was just in awe,” said Jones.

Good samaritans answering Jones prayers and Jones says it’s all because of our 19 Troubleshooter story.

“If it wasn’t for you all, it wouldn’t have happened.”

