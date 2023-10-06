Parma robber holds Jimmy Johns manager at gunpoint, steals money, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of robbing Jimmy Johns and holding the manager at gunpoint is on the loose, Parma police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the suspect walked into the Jimmy Johns at the Shoppes at Parma around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 3.

He then held the manager at gunpoint before stealing money from the business, according to police.

The suspect then took off in a black Honda Civic, police stated.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the Civic shared by the City of Parma Police Department:

Parma robber holds Jimmy John's manager at gunpoint, steals money, police say (City of Parma Police Department)

If you recognize him or the car, or have any other information on this armed robbery, call Det. Marc Karkan at 440-887-7322.

