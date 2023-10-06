Police: Broadview Heights 14-year-old girl missing since Oct. 4

2 Strong 4 Bullies
A 14-year-old girl from Broadview Heights is missing and police have asked for the community’s help in finding her.(Source: Broadview Heights Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old girl from Broadview Heights is missing and police have asked for the community’s help in finding her.

BHPD says Takara Harris was last seen at home on Oct 4.

BHPD says Takara was out of the house the next morning and appears to have run away.

According to BHPD, the phone Takara is in possession of appears to be turned off and she has stopped using her Snapchat account.

Anyone with information on Takara’s whereabouts has been asked to contact BHPD at 440-526-5400.

