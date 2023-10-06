2 Strong 4 Bullies
Richmond Heights police receive body cameras for officers

Richmond Heights police receive body cameras for officers
Richmond Heights police receive body cameras for officers(Source: Richmond Heights police)
By Avery Williams and Tiffani Tucker
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are the latest local department to receive body-worn cameras for officers.

Chief Calvin Williams says a grant helped secure the 24 cameras, costing nearly $40,000.

Every RHPD officer will be equipped with one.

The chief says this is just one of the many tools the department hopes will help recruit officers to their city.

