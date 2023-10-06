RICHMOND, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are the latest local department to receive body-worn cameras for officers.

Chief Calvin Williams says a grant helped secure the 24 cameras, costing nearly $40,000.

Every RHPD officer will be equipped with one.

The chief says this is just one of the many tools the department hopes will help recruit officers to their city.

Richmond Heights police receive body cameras for officers (Source: Richmond Heights police)

