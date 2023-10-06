CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The alleged thief who stole a purse out of an unlocked car in the Stockyards neighborhood is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened in the area of West 73rd Street and Camden Avenue, police reported on Oct. 5.

Police listed the following items the stolen purse contained:

money

jewelry

bank card

personal documents

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect steals purse from unlocked car in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Dziuba at 216-623-5220.

