2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Bus monitor accused of repeatedly assaulting boy with autism

A bus monitor is accused of repeatedly beating a nonverbal child with autism on a bus.
A bus monitor is accused of repeatedly beating a nonverbal child with autism on a bus.
By WCVB staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METHUEN, Mass. (WCVB) – A Massachusetts bus monitor is accused of repeatedly beating a nonverbal child with autism.

Nancy Vasquez was arrested, arraigned and charged this week with assault and battery on a disabled person.

The 56-year-old was later released and placed under house arrest.

The bus driver, 38-year-old Marlene Cruz, was also charged in the case. She is accused of permitting the alleged abuse to take place.

Investigators said the bus was equipped with a camera, which caught the alleged abuse.

Until last week, Vasquez worked as a monitor for the private company NRT Bus on a van.

Prosecutors said she repeatedly abused the 10-year-old nonverbal boy with autism.

“She hits him with a sandal. She hits him with her cellphone multiple times. She pinches him. She twists his arm. She continuously smacks him in the face,” the prosecutor described in court.

The boy’s family became suspicious after he started appearing afraid to get in the van, so they asked the company to check the vehicle’s surveillance video.

Investigators said it showed Vasquez beating the boy every day during the entire one-hour ride.

According to prosecutors, the boy clapped his hands together to try to communicate for her to stop.

“She hits him over the fact that he touches his face or he touches his boogers, that he looks at her, that he wants to hold her hand,” the prosecutor added.

Vasquez’s attorney Darya Ferrari pointed out she has no criminal record and no complaints during her four years working for NRT Bus.

In fact, Ferrari said another family called Vasquez a “godsend.”

“Nancy is a loving and caring mother who lacked appropriate training and was way over her head,” Ferrari said.

Vasquez has since been fired and the boy’s father, Anthony Amero Sr., said he continues to go to school now with a teacher riding along.

“He’s still a little skittish in the morning to get on the bus,” Amero Sr. said.

Vasquez must wear a GPS device and cannot have contact with the victim, other children or people with special needs.

She is due back in court on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas militant group launches unprecedented operation against Israel with rockets and infiltration
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy. The...
Judge denies Texas inmate’s request to stop execution over claims that fire damaged injection drugs
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Friday, Oct. 6 2023 shows post-tropical cyclone...
Former Tropical Storm Philippe’s remnants headed to waterlogged New England and Atlantic Canada
After more than two decades, John Thompson walked out of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center...
Cleveland man finally free after spending 23 years in prison for rape he didn’t commit