Cavs center Jarrett Allen injures ankle, out 2 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has a bone bruise in his left ankle and will likely miss the next 2 weeks, the team announced Saturday.

Allen, 25, is entering his 7th NBA season.

He averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds in 68 games last season.

The Cavs open preseason play Tuesday in Atlanta.

The season opener is Oct. 25 at Brooklyn.

