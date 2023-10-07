Centerville man missing since September, police say

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Centerville police say they are looking statewide for a man last seen September 27.

Barry Smith was last heard from by his family September 27, police say.

Smith left his apartment on Rahn Road in a blue 2008 Hummer, police say.

Smith is six-foot-two and has black hair and brown eyes.

Smith’s wife tells police he left to get cleaning supplies and did not return.

Police are asking anyone with information on Smith’s disappearance to call 911.

