Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night. (Source: KAIT | Paragould School District)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A military father is back with his daughter after returning home and surprising her during a high school football game.

Staff Sergeant Wallace met his daughter, cheerleader Neveah Wallace, on the field shortly before the Paragould-Nettleton game Friday night.

The Paragould School District shared a video of the special moment.

Wallace has served our country for 20 years with tours in South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and others.

The staff sergeant is now back home with his family.

