Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly, windy, wet weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Very limited sunshine early today will be replaced by a rainy, windy afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

More rain and wind tonight will couple with lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday’s weather will include only a little sun, gusty winds and periods of rain as highs recover into the low to mid 50s.

Scattered showers on Sunday night will fall amid brisk winds as lows plummet into the lower 40s.

Monday will feature more scattered showers along with highs that recover into the mid 50s.

Tuesday promises partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Beneath a sun/clouds mix on Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.