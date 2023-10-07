Police: 2 brothers fatally shot at Bedford Heights restaurant

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead in Bedford Heights.

BHPD tells 19 News the shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. at the A Touch of Italy restaurant, located at 23333 Aurora Rd.

BHPD confirms the victims were brothers and both died at the scene.

BHPD says the suspects, who remain unidentified, are still on the run.

