2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Police: 2 brothers fatally shot at Bedford Heights restaurant

Police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead in Bedford Heights.
Police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead in Bedford Heights.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead in Bedford Heights.

BHPD tells 19 News the shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. at the A Touch of Italy restaurant, located at 23333 Aurora Rd.

BHPD confirms the victims were brothers and both died at the scene.

BHPD says the suspects, who remain unidentified, are still on the run.

19 News has reached out to the Bedford Heights Police Department for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail

Latest News

After more than two decades, John Thompson walked out of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center...
Cleveland man finally free after spending 23 years in prison for rape he didn’t commit
FBI agents arrested a Cleveland man Friday suspected of attempting to derail an RTA commuter...
Cleveland man charged with terrorism after attempting to derail passenger train
United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds
Overgrown lot in East Cleveland mowed down after 19 Troubleshooter story airs
Overgrown lot in East Cleveland mowed down after 19 Troubleshooter story airs
Senior Day Event 2023 Cleveland
Cleveland Seniors celebrate 5th annual ‘Senior Day Event’