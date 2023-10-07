2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Steelers great Jerome Bettis: Nick Chubb ‘will be up for the challenge’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis says Nick Chubb has an “excruciating” rehab ahead but is confident the Browns star can recover fully from knee surgeries.

Bettis had a torn knee ligament late in his career but admits Chubb’s injuries are much more serious.

Chubb had surgery this week to repair his MCL but will need an additional surgery for his ACL.

Bettis spoke to 19 News on a promotional tour for Aire Serv, which promotes air quality in the home.

Bettis suffers from asthma and provided tips for fans to improve the air quality in their homes.

More info: https://www.aireserv.com/about/blog/2023/september/jerome-bettis/

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail

Latest News

Tailgate 19 Oct. 1, 2023
Tailgate 19: Assessing the Browns at bye week
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs drills at the NFL football team's training...
NFL agent Leigh Steinberg: ‘Deshaun Watson strikes me as a very competitive person’
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Orthopedic surgeon: ‘It’s gonna be a challenge’ for Nick Chubb to return from knee injuries
Agent Leigh Steinberg poses for a picture at his office Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Newport...
Sports agent Leigh Steinberg: ‘Fair degree of hypocrisy’ from NFL on gambling