Steelers great Jerome Bettis: Nick Chubb ‘will be up for the challenge’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis says Nick Chubb has an “excruciating” rehab ahead but is confident the Browns star can recover fully from knee surgeries.

Bettis had a torn knee ligament late in his career but admits Chubb’s injuries are much more serious.

Chubb had surgery this week to repair his MCL but will need an additional surgery for his ACL.

