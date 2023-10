CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2-2 Browns have Sunday off but our Tailgate 19 crew is always working.

Mark Schwab and the guys are live at 11 a.m. Sunday to assess the Browns after 4 games.

Also, Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis gives us a look at what Nick Chubb can expect in his rehab from knee surgeries.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.