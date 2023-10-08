2 Strong 4 Bullies
3-month-old child fatally struck in hit-skip on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland Police cars(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 3-month-old child died after a hit-skip in Cleveland Sunday morning.

Cleveland Police says the incident occurred at approximately 5:54 a.m. near E. 79th Street and Opportunity Corridor.

This is in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.

CPD did not specify if anyone else was injured in the incident.

Cleveland Police did not say if there were any arrests made.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

