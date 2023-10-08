2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland, Akron Jewish communities react to attack in Israel

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jewish communities across Ohio are releasing statements of support for Israel after the Hamas attack that started early Saturday.

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland spoke out against the attack and the importance of the holiday is a statement online.

“The fact that this war was launched on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War – and, again on a holy day of the Jewish calendar – is no coincidence, but another example of the depths this terrorist organization will go to create maximum trauma to the Israeli people,” the statement says.

The federation will be holding a community gathering at 5 p.m. Monday at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland offices in the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building.

The event will feature comments from local clergy and community leaders.

The Shaw Jewish Community Center in Akron released a statement expressing their solidarity with Israel and Israelites.

“The news we are seeing is shocking and heartbreaking and our prayers are with the people of Israel. We pray for their healing, health and safety, mourn those who have already perished in these brutal and cowardly attacks, and demand the prompt return of Israelis kidnapped and being held in Gaza,” the statement says.

“Fifty years ago yesterday, Israel was attacked on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. This morning, as Jews prepared to celebrate the end of the holiday of Sukkot, we awoke to the devastating news that Israel was once again under attack, this time by Hamas terrorists entering from Gaza by land,” according to the release.

