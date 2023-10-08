Cleveland woman shares story with heart disease

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After years of recovering from heart disease, survivor Robin Gage is now able to spread her story.

Idiopathic Heart Robin Gage

In June 2016, Gage was life-flighted to Cleveland Clinic after not being able to get out of bed one morning.

She had woken up nauseous, sweaty, and her hands and feet were numb.

After arriving at the emergency room, doctors told Gage she was diagnosed with Idiopathic heart failure.

This means that her heart was failing– for no apparent reason.

Idiopathic Heart Robin Gage

“Initially I was told I was gonna have to have a heart transplant,” Gage said.

Normal heart ejection fraction rates range from 55 percent to 70 percent. Gage’s ejection rate had dropped to 4 percent.

“We just went forward, trusting that surgeons, and the doctors and the scientists, that my heart could be saved,” Gage said.

“I was given from my cardio physiologist a regiment of outpatient exercises.”

Idiopathic Heart Robin Gage

These exercises included medication, changing her diet, and including a slow progressive exercise regimen into her schedule.

“I was a runner, now I’m a walker,” Gage said.

“I will never be able to climb to the height of my favorite lighthouses, which I’m a lighthouse fan.”

“Never be able to do that anymore. But, I can do small things. That I would never be able, I thought I’d have to do.”

Idiopathic Heart Robin Gage

After years of hard work, Gage can now say that her heart rate has significantly recovered.

“Now here I am with the 68% fraction rate, after 7 years of recovery,” Gage said.

She continues to spread her message across the world, including right here where she was diagnosed, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Robin Gage led a healthy and hardworking life until her sudden idiopathic heart failure diagnosis six years ago. Her 4%... Posted by Heart Failure Society of America - HFSA on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.