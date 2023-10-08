2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio communities respond to Hamas deadly attack on Israel

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the shocking news broke about the deadly surprise attack on Israel by Hamas fighters -- people in Northeast Ohio frantically started trying to reach their loved ones.

Rami Feinstein of Akron tells 19 News, “My family thank God they’re safe. But, I cannot say that to all of my friends, and I’m still extremely worried. A good friend of mine, we are not sure exactly what happened to her, she may have been abducted by Hamas terrorists.”

Cleveland, Akron Jewish communities react to attack in Israel

Feinstein says he feels helpless being so far away from family members who are near the danger zone, because he fears Hamas has only one goal in mind, “A lot of people now understand, even better what we face in Israel, what we’ve been facing for many, many years dealing with a monsterous terrorist organization that just does not accept the right of the State of Israel to exist, and they would stop at nothing.”

Steve Sosebee of Kent is the President and Founder of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. He has been traveling to Gaza for over 35 years for his humanitarian organization. He says their office was bombed in 2021, even as his group provided medical treatment to child amputees because of violence in the area, “It’s not surprising, but, I am shocked by the extent of it, I’m saddened by the violence on all sides. The casualties and the suffering that have taken place in the last 24 hours. The number of injured and killed in Gaza and Israel. I don’t think anyone should be cheering and supporting the killing of innocent people, but, this is a political conflict unfortunately.”

Sosebee says his concern now is making sure that all of his staff is safe, and getting two U.S. doctors stuck in the danger zone make it back home, “We currently have two doctors from the U.S. in Gaza right now. I spoke to them several times today, we’re trying to get them out through the U.S. Embassy and the Unite Nations.”

Sosebee says the goal of his humanitarian organization now will shift to help those hurt or injured because of the bombings, and that means helping everyone no matter what side they’re on, “It’s more of a priority for us to respond because people need help right now.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail

Latest News

Idiopathic Heart Robin Gage
Cleveland woman shares story with heart disease
Jewish communities across Ohio are releasing statements of support for Israel after the Hamas...
Cleveland, Akron Jewish communities react to attack in Israel
A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night.
Special prosecutor advises Rocky River SRO should not face charges for relationship with student
FILE - Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jim Poole, center, poses for a photo with his wife, Kim...
Former MLB pitcher Jim Poole dies of ALS at 57. He gave up winning homer in ‘95 World Series
Centerville police say they are looking statewide for a man last seen September 27.
Centerville man missing since September, police say