Northeast Ohio communities respond to Hamas deadly attack on Israel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the shocking news broke about the deadly surprise attack on Israel by Hamas fighters -- people in Northeast Ohio frantically started trying to reach their loved ones.

Rami Feinstein of Akron tells 19 News, “My family thank God they’re safe. But, I cannot say that to all of my friends, and I’m still extremely worried. A good friend of mine, we are not sure exactly what happened to her, she may have been abducted by Hamas terrorists.”

Feinstein says he feels helpless being so far away from family members who are near the danger zone, because he fears Hamas has only one goal in mind, “A lot of people now understand, even better what we face in Israel, what we’ve been facing for many, many years dealing with a monsterous terrorist organization that just does not accept the right of the State of Israel to exist, and they would stop at nothing.”

Steve Sosebee of Kent is the President and Founder of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. He has been traveling to Gaza for over 35 years for his humanitarian organization. He says their office was bombed in 2021, even as his group provided medical treatment to child amputees because of violence in the area, “It’s not surprising, but, I am shocked by the extent of it, I’m saddened by the violence on all sides. The casualties and the suffering that have taken place in the last 24 hours. The number of injured and killed in Gaza and Israel. I don’t think anyone should be cheering and supporting the killing of innocent people, but, this is a political conflict unfortunately.”

Sosebee says his concern now is making sure that all of his staff is safe, and getting two U.S. doctors stuck in the danger zone make it back home, “We currently have two doctors from the U.S. in Gaza right now. I spoke to them several times today, we’re trying to get them out through the U.S. Embassy and the Unite Nations.”

Sosebee says the goal of his humanitarian organization now will shift to help those hurt or injured because of the bombings, and that means helping everyone no matter what side they’re on, “It’s more of a priority for us to respond because people need help right now.”

