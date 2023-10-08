2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like November
By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On today’s weather menu: very little sun, gusty winds and periods of lake effect rain as highs peak in the low to mid-50s.

Scattered showers tonight will fall amid brisk winds as lows plummet into the lower 40s.

Monday will feature more scattered showers - mainly early - along with highs that recover into the mid-50s.

Tuesday promises partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Beneath a sun/clouds mix on Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the low 60s.

