Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like November
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On today’s weather menu: very little sun, gusty winds and periods of lake effect rain as highs peak in the low to mid-50s.
Scattered showers tonight will fall amid brisk winds as lows plummet into the lower 40s.
Monday will feature more scattered showers - mainly early - along with highs that recover into the mid-50s.
Tuesday promises partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Beneath a sun/clouds mix on Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the low 60s.
