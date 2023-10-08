2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Over 100 cars catch fire at Akron recycling plant

Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant...
Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night.(Source: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night.

AFD officials say the fire occurred at 11:02 p.m. Oct. 6 at Holub Recycling, located at 470 N Arlington St.

Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 says crews arrived and found 100 to 150 cars on fire and spread out over 200 square yards.

Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant...
Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night.(Source: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)
Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant...
Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night.(Source: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)
Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant...
Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night.(Source: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)

AFD officials confirmed nobody was hurt while fighting the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

Late last night, A shift crews were dispatched to Holub Recycling. Approximately 100-150 cars were on fire and spread...

Posted by Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 on Saturday, October 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead in Bedford Heights.
Police: 2 brothers fatally shot at Bedford Heights restaurant

Latest News

3-month-old child fatally struck in hit-skip on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
3-month-old child fatally struck in hit-skip on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead in Bedford Heights.
Police: 2 brothers fatally shot at Bedford Heights restaurant
Cleveland, Akron Jewish communities react to attack in Israel
Northeast Ohio communities respond to Hamas deadly attack on Israel
Idiopathic Heart Robin Gage
Cleveland woman shares story with heart disease
Jewish communities across Ohio are releasing statements of support for Israel after the Hamas...
Cleveland, Akron Jewish communities react to attack in Israel