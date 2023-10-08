Over 100 cars catch fire at Akron recycling plant
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night.
AFD officials say the fire occurred at 11:02 p.m. Oct. 6 at Holub Recycling, located at 470 N Arlington St.
Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 says crews arrived and found 100 to 150 cars on fire and spread out over 200 square yards.
AFD officials confirmed nobody was hurt while fighting the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.
