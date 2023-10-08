Over 100 cars catch fire at Akron recycling plant

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night.

AFD officials say the fire occurred at 11:02 p.m. Oct. 6 at Holub Recycling, located at 470 N Arlington St.

Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 says crews arrived and found 100 to 150 cars on fire and spread out over 200 square yards.

Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night. (Source: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)

Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night. (Source: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)

Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night. (Source: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)

AFD officials confirmed nobody was hurt while fighting the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

Late last night, A shift crews were dispatched to Holub Recycling. Approximately 100-150 cars were on fire and spread... Posted by Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 on Saturday, October 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.