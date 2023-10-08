Some Cuyahoga Falls, Boston Township residents under boil water advisory

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break on Akron Peninsula Road near Bath Road has caused reduced water pressure for nearly 150 Akron water customers in Cuyahoga Falls and Boston Township, according to a release from the city.

The city said the water main break will require water supply to be shut off, resulting in these customers experiencing depressurization along the northern portion of Akron Peninsula Road including the vicinity of Steels Corners Road, Towpath Blvd., Bolanz Road, Everett Road leading to Oak Hill Road and Major Road.

Repairs are expected to be completed Sunday afternoon, the city said, at which time water supply and pressure will be restored.

As a precaution, the City of Akron Water Supply Bureau has issued a boil water advisory for all customers on, within or adjacent to the following locations:

Akron Peninsula Road north of Bath Road

Steels Corners Road West

Towpath Blvd.

Deepwood Drive

Smokerise Drive

Laurel Valley Drive

Deepridge Drive and Circle

Bolanz Road

Riverview Road between Bolanz and Everett

Everett Road

Oak Hill Road

Major Road from Everett Road to Stine Road

Major customers in the affected area include Blossom Music Center, Towpath Village subdivision, KB Energy site, portions of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and Szalay’s.

All customers within this area are advised to boil their water until further notice.

Water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full boil for a minimum of 2 minutes and returned to the proper temperature before use, according to the city.

This advisory will be in effect until further notice, but for a minimum of 18 to 24 hours after the repair is made and normal pressures are restored.

Further, the city said the loss of pressure may also cause discolored water and/or potentially a temporary increase in lead levels in the drinking water.

As a standard practice the US EPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

• If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

• Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.

• Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

For additional information visit drinktap.org or www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.

For further updates, please contact the Akron 24/7 Water Distribution Dispatch at 330-375-2420.

