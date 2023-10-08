2 Strong 4 Bullies
Special prosecutor advises Rocky River SRO should not face charges for relationship with student

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A Rocky Rover officer will not face any charges after being accused of having a relationship with a student while working as a school resource officer for the city’s high school.

In a letter to Michael O’Shea, the Rocky River Law Director, attorney and Westlake Law Director Michael Maloney advised that there are not sufficient grounds for criminal charges against Officer Michael Bernhardt.

Bernhardt was found to have communication with a senior student at Rocky River High School before and after she turned 18, the letter says.

The officer was found to have, “lengthy, sometimes late night,” conversations wit the student over the phone, according to the letter.

The investigation showed pictures and text messages had been exchanged between Bernhardt and the student after her 18th birthday.

Messages were found to be personal and “clearly unrelated to school business,” according to the Westlake law director.

Interviews with the student found that they met in private, but no sexual conduct beyond, “kissing and touching” took place, Maloney says.

Bernhardt’s wife made the allegation to Rocky River School’s Superintendent, according to the letter.

Maloney concluded no charges accurately suit the situation, but notes that Bernhardt approached the student outside of a store in Crocker Park after being warned not to have any contact with her.

Bernhardt was removed from working in the school before the 2023-2024 school year began.

Maloney says a warrant to search Bernhardt’s phone is still under consideration, but as of right now he advises no charges should be brought against the officer.

