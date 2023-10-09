2 firefighters injured in 2 separate overnight fires in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling two separate structure fires in Canton early Monday.

Crews responded to the first fire at 3:59 a.m.

According to Canton Division Chief Steve Henderson, a vacant building in the 1200 block of Shorb Ave. NW caught fire. When they arrived, firefighters said there was heavy fire coming from the first floor.

Two men were trapped inside a front room of the building because the doors and windows were boarded up. Both were rescued by fire crews and transported to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The injured firefighter was not transported to a hospital.

According to Division Chief Henderson, the damage is estimated at $20,000 and the cause remains under investigation.

The second fire was called in at 4:18 a.m.

A homeowner in the 400 block of 37th St. NW called 911 to report his house was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the attached garage on fire.

Division Chief Henderson said crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but the home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

North Canton and Plain Township firefighters were called out to the scene for mutual aid.

No civilians were hurt in that blaze, but a second firefighter was injured.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

