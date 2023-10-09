Double fatal motorcycle crash in Tuscarawas County under investigation

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio troopers say two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Tuscarawas County.

The wreck took place Sunday evening on State Route 800 northbound in Dover Township.

According to the highway patrol, the victims are Cory M. Herron, 42, of Dover, and Michelle L. Orr, age 43, of Dover.

Troopers say Herron was operating a motorcycle with Orr as a passenger when the bike failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Both Herron and Orr were killed in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to troopers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.