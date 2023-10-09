2 Strong 4 Bullies
Double fatal motorcycle crash in Tuscarawas County under investigation

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio troopers say two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Tuscarawas County.

The wreck took place Sunday evening on State Route 800 northbound in Dover Township.

According to the highway patrol, the victims are Cory M. Herron, 42, of Dover, and Michelle L. Orr, age 43, of Dover.

Troopers say Herron was operating a motorcycle with Orr as a passenger when the bike failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Both Herron and Orr were killed in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to troopers.

