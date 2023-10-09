2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

3 men face charges in connection to Wickliffe police chase

(Wickliffe Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police say three men are facing charges after fleeing from officers in a chase.

It happened Friday night, according to police, after officers attempted a traffic stop for a moving violation and no license plate.

Police say the driver led officers to Euclid, where the chase ended when they used tire deflation devices.

Two people inside the car ran away, but officers ultimately took all three into custody, according to police.

Officers later found an item thrown from the vehicle during the chase was a loaded handgun.

Police say the suspects will face various charges.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead in Bedford Heights.
Police: 2 brothers fatally shot at Bedford Heights restaurant
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Antonio Baker
Cleveland teen wanted in connection to 3 shootings, murder surrenders
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Orthopedic surgeon: ‘It’s gonna be a challenge’ for Nick Chubb to return from knee injuries

Latest News

NEO Party for Socialism and Liberation hosts free Palestine rally
NEO Party for Socialism and Liberation hosts rally in support of Palestine
Elisabeth Leah Pokorny
North Royalton police: Have you seen this missing 15-year-old?
Stark County police officer saves family from burning home (VIDEO)
Stark County police officer saves family from burning home (VIDEO)
Lorain County corrections officer facing charges for assault on inmate
Lorain County corrections officer facing charges for assault on inmate