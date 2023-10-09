3 men face charges in connection to Wickliffe police chase

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police say three men are facing charges after fleeing from officers in a chase.

It happened Friday night, according to police, after officers attempted a traffic stop for a moving violation and no license plate.

Police say the driver led officers to Euclid, where the chase ended when they used tire deflation devices.

Two people inside the car ran away, but officers ultimately took all three into custody, according to police.

Officers later found an item thrown from the vehicle during the chase was a loaded handgun.

Police say the suspects will face various charges.

