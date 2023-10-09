Amherst Teachers Association moves into motion strike authorization vote

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After months of working without an updated contract, the Amherst Teachers Association put its foot down.

The ATA’s Master Agreement expired June 29.

They have since spoken with members of the school board and district to no avail.

Now, they moved into motion a strike authorization vote, which means that if they decide to file to the State Employment Relations Board, they can walk off their jobs 10 days after filing.

Amherst Press Release (Amherst Teachers Association)

“Our vote is a vote of confidence in our ATA leadership and our bargaining team and our unwavering commitment to maintain a standard of excellence for Amherst students, and the community,” Spokesperson Emily Marty said. “We want the board to commit to a contract that continues to attract and retain caring committed, excellent, highly-qualified educators for Amherst students.”

The ATA plans on hosting an event Tuesday that aims to convince the board and district to reconsider their contracts.

“We’re just hoping that we can soon update the language and move forward with a fair contract,” Marty said. “Quite honestly we’re just very very hopeful that we will get a fair trial on Tuesday, and that’s what our next step is.”

