2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Amherst Teachers Association moves into motion strike authorization vote

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After months of working without an updated contract, the Amherst Teachers Association put its foot down.

The ATA’s Master Agreement expired June 29.

They have since spoken with members of the school board and district to no avail.

Now, they moved into motion a strike authorization vote, which means that if they decide to file to the State Employment Relations Board, they can walk off their jobs 10 days after filing.

Amherst Press Release
Amherst Press Release(Amherst Teachers Association)

“Our vote is a vote of confidence in our ATA leadership and our bargaining team and our unwavering commitment to maintain a standard of excellence for Amherst students, and the community,” Spokesperson Emily Marty said. “We want the board to commit to a contract that continues to attract and retain caring committed, excellent, highly-qualified educators for Amherst students.”

The ATA plans on hosting an event Tuesday that aims to convince the board and district to reconsider their contracts.

“We’re just hoping that we can soon update the language and move forward with a fair contract,” Marty said. “Quite honestly we’re just very very hopeful that we will get a fair trial on Tuesday, and that’s what our next step is.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead in Bedford Heights.
Police: 2 brothers fatally shot at Bedford Heights restaurant
A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players

Latest News

Idiopathic Heart Robin Gage
Cleveland woman shares story with heart disease
Senior Day Event 2023 Cleveland
Cleveland Seniors celebrate 5th annual ‘Senior Day Event’
Cleveland Safety Fund
Bibb administration, Cleveland Foundation to raise $10 million to combat Cleveland crime
‘Total loss’: Twinsburg park playground catches fire twice in 2 weeks
‘Total loss’: Twinsburg park playground catches fire twice in less than month