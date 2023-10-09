Brook Park Ford laying off over 350 employees as UAW strike continues

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 300 workers at the Brook Park Ford will be laid off Monday due to the ongoing United Automobile Workers’ (UAW) strike at other locations.

UAW Local 1250 media representative Pat Wallace says 376 will be laid off effective Monday.

Wallace says the layoffs stem from other Ford locations striking.

“Our memberships are making a sacrifice in the hopes for a better contract and more equitable agreement,” said Wallace. “I mean, it’s an unfortunate thing right now, but somebody’s got to stand up, so here we are.”

UAW has been on strike for almost a month.

Ford is one of many auto companies facing the fallout of the UAW strike.

Last week, workers at General Motors Parma were also laid off.

For weeks now, workers at Streetsboro Stellantis have been on the picket line.

While progress has been made in negotiations, there is no estimated time for the strike to end.

Friday at 2 p.m., UAW President Shawn Fain provided an update on negotiations.

Fain said after threatening a strike in Texas at the major GM plant in Arlington, the company put in writing an agreement to bring EV battery plants under a national contract with UAW.

This, along with other progress with all three automakers, led to no additional plants going on strike Friday.

For local plants like the Ford plant in Brook Park, it means a continued “strike standby” while hundreds are laid off.

“But we’re working through that, so it’s obviously non-stop phones, people calling us, stopping in here, ‘What’s going on? Why? What? Where?’” said Wallace.

He says the local union is in unchartered waters, saying Ford workers have not hit the picket line in over 50 years.

“This is all new to all of us; we just tell our members, you know, hang on, we’ll get through it,” said Wallace.

