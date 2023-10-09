Cleveland Police: Woman hospitalized following shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is hospitalized following a shooting Monday morning.

Cleveland Police says the shooting occurred around 12:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. 52nd Street, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS says they transported the woman to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Her current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

