Cleveland Police: Woman hospitalized following shooting

A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is hospitalized following a shooting Monday morning.

Cleveland Police says the shooting occurred around 12:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. 52nd Street, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS says they transported the woman to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Her current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

