Columbus Day Parade kicks off in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood will welcome thousands Monday for the Columbus Day Parade.

Organizers say the event will begin at 10 a.m. with a Mass at Holy Rosary Church.

The parade will set off at noon from Mayfield Road, featuring floats, bands and artifacts.

The Columbus Day Parade is an annual tradition in Cleveland.

Local celebrations date back to the 1920s, which organizers say occurred downtown before moving in 2003 to Little Italy.

