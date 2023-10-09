2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies after ‘medical emergency’

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center died on Friday, Oct. 6 after experiencing a “medical emergency.”

County officials said the inmate, whose name has not been released, was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by Cleveland EMS.

He was pronounced dead later that day.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is collaborating with the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on investigating this matter, added county officials.

