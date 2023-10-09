2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland tenats still without home after July fire

Residents say they have been kicked out of the hotel that was housing them
By Katie Tercek
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At Terrace Towers Apartments, there’s a sign that says welcome home; however, there are still more than 100 people displaced from a July fire.

“They not giving us no answer. Honestly, I am going to hold back these tears,” said Scarlett Townsend, a Terrace Towers Apartments tenant.

Townsend has been homeless for four months.

Management told her multiple times that she could move back in, but then later changed their minds, said Townsend.

“I think you need to pay us out of our lease and let us go. It’s getting winter out here,” said Townsend.

The building’s owner, RHM Real Estate Group, put Townsend up in a hotel, but last week Townsend was told by the staff at Extended Stay America hotel staff she had to leave.

“Now where do I go? Who is going to protect us from the hotel kicking us out and causing us to be homeless,” said Townsend.

For now, Townsend is staying with family.

19 News asked the real estate group when people would be able to return home and their receptionist told us they have no comment.

As we were doing this story, Townsend received word that she would be able to move back into her apartment later this week. 19 News will follow up with her and her family.

