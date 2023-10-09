Grand jury indicts 3 men in Garfield Heights shooting of 6-month-old girl, her father

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused in the shooting that injured a six-month-old girl and her father were indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Khayree Sullivan, 22, and Kameren White, 22. were indicted on five counts of felonious assault and three counts of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premisses.

Marvin Bell, 22. was indicted on three counts of felonious assault.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 on Langston Avenue near E. 111th Street in Garfield Heights.

The girl’s father, who was also shot, was holding her at the time of the shooting.

According to police, the man was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip, while the girl was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was last listed in stable condition.

Editor’s note: The video below is from previous coverage.

Bell, White and Sullivan are scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.