Grand jury indicts former mayor of North Royalton

By Michelle Nicks and Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted the former major of North Royalton on two criminal charges.

Cathy Luks, 66, was indicted on the charges of failure to comply with the order, signal of a police officer and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Luks was arrested by Parma police on Sept. 27.

Parma police said they pulled over Luks for speeding at Pearl Road and Broadway Avenue.

But, as the Parma patrol officer tried to explain to Luks why he was stopping her, police said she appeared disoriented and uncooperative.

Police said Luks then rolled up her window, and sped off.

The officer pursued Luks, but several minutes later she lost control of her vehicle, jumped a curb, and crashed into a tow truck.

As Luks is ordered out of her car, handcuffed, and placed in the back of a police cruiser, she said to officers, “You know what? I was the Mayor of the City of North Royalton. I have been used by men.”

Luks served as North Royalton’s mayor from 1999 to 2007.

She will be arraigned on Oct. 23.

