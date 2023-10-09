Health officials seeing insurance barriers for new COVID vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is warning of barriers that could keep people from getting the new COVID vaccine, now that we are no longer in a “public health emergency.”

Previous doses of the vaccine were free of charge because of national designation when COVID was still making hundred of thousands sick and hospitalized.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is issuing a media release to inform the community about the challenges they may face in getting the new COVID-19 vaccine, particularly through their insurance. pic.twitter.com/9n9GJN4Esn — Cleveland Department of Public Health (@CleDPH) October 9, 2023

With that no longer the case, the rules, especially when it comes insurance, have changed.

“Now that the emergency phase of the of the pandemic is over, unfortunately, we are reminded of the barriers patients faced navigating a complex health care system before the pandemic,” according to Dr. David Margolius, Director of Public Health for the city of Cleveland.

CDPH is recommending a few steps people can take before getting the vaccine to make it easier;

Call your insurance company before scheduling a vaccine appointment to learn about their definition of “in-network” coverage. Some insurance companies may only cover the cost of a shot if it’s given in a doctors office, not a pharmacy.

Speak to friends and family who have already taken the vaccine.

Wait until insurance companies clarify their policies on the vaccine and for distribution of the vaccine to health providers to improve.

Check vaccines.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.