Jewish Federation of Cleveland holds rally in support of Israel Monday

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will be holding a community gathering at 5 p.m. Monday at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland offices in the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building on Science Park Drive.

The event will feature comments from local clergy and community leaders.

Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Israel intensifies strikes and vows to besiege Gaza as it scours south for Hamas fighters

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland released the below statement on Oct. 7.

“The fact that this war was launched on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War – and, again on a holy day of the Jewish calendar – is no coincidence, but another example of the depths this terrorist organization will go to create maximum trauma to the Israeli people,” the statement said.

