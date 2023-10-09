Jury finds man guilty of 2022 Cuyahoga Falls murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Cuyahoga Falls in 2022 was found guilty by a jury late last week.

Deair Wray’s trial began on Sept. 28 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael and the jury reached a verdict on Friday, Oct. 6.

Deair Wray also goes by Deair Johnson.

Cuyahoga Falls police said Wray, 29, murdered Giovanni Stanford, 23, on May 26, 2022.

Stanford was shot and killed inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Forest Glen Dr.

Dezah Robertson, 22, was also shot, but she survived her injuries.

Investigators discovered Wray shot through a window, striking Stanford and Robertson. Wray and Robertson had a prior relationship and have a child together, said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Wray in August 2022.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 19.

Two other men are also charged in connection with the homicide.

Durell McDowell is charged with obstructing justice and Jameir McDowell is charged with murder, felonious assault, and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing on Oct. 12.

